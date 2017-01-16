Firstly, and let me be very clear on this, LEGO is like sheep and offspring and aircraft: exactly the same in the singular and the plural. It’s a personal bugbear that ‘LEGOs’ (wince) is often used to describe more than one of the multi-coloured building bricks. This is such a ubiquitous product that we should all be able to get it right; after all, who among us hasn’t seen, bought and played with this most creative of toys at some time in our lives? Go on, admit it, you still fantasise about whipping up a multi-coloured castle or a rocking pirate ship…

Well, you’re about to get the chance to do just that: build your dreams. Because the world’s biggest interactive travelling LEGO exhibition is heading for our shores. Brought to us by Moonlight Show Productions, and opening at the Mall of Cyprus in Nicosia on February 3, the Travelling Bricks Exhibition is set to be one of the biggest highlights of 2017.

Complete with more than 120 exhibits as part of 60 scenes, the exhibition is the brainchild of World Concert Artists – the design specialists behind last year’s Living Dinosaurs show – who have built on the successes of their previous travelling extravaganzas (Space, The Final Frontier; Monsters Of The Sea; Ice Age) to create a globally mobile exhibition entitled World of Transport.

Travel, as they say, broadens the mind. And in this case, the journey is set to be both brain-boggling and tremendously fun. “Travel is both a modern and useful concept, going quite literally from pre-history to space travel,” organisers reveal. “And besides the educational value behind the concept, it gave us lots of scope for creativity and entertainment…”

With four areas (Land, Sea, Air, Space) divided into themes such as Early Transport, Ships, Trains, Aviation, Space Flight, Vehicles and Record Breakers, excitement – like the LEGO artists themselves – is building rapidly. Visitors will be able to marvel at the three-metre “Zeppelin aircraft, Carl Sagan spaceship, and Saturn 5 rocket ship” (the last of which includes a countdown and smoke!) and a suitably massive replica of the Titanic clocking in at over 7.2 metres in length. And there’s also a delightful touch of whimsy to the world’s most renowned liner: if you look carefully, you’ll see a tiny Leonardo and Kate on the bows, “in the same romantic pose as in the movie!” organisers disclose.

All crafted in the space of one year by 20 professional LEGO artists (this is a thing, apparently – why they don’t tell you about it at Careers Day is an utter mystery) the models have been intricately constructed from more than half a million bricks. Some of which, such as those used in the Concorde and Red Arrow planes “are by now collection pieces impossible to find,” say organisers. Which is all part and parcel of the ever-changing and world dominating influence of a brand that is now the most widely recognised in the world (having overtaken both Coke and Ferrari).

Stemming from the Danish for ‘leg godt’ (play well), LEGO has been around since 1949 and has seen the launch of any number of special lines (space, robots, pirates, trains, Vikings, castle, dinosaurs), a variety of special themes (Batman, Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Minecraft, 2012 Summer Olympics) and several amusement parks worldwide. In 1978, LEGO produced the first minifigures, which have since become a staple in most sets; 2011 saw International Space Station astronauts playing with the bricks (not as a diversion, but to study how the models would react in microgravity); and in 2009, the BBC built a fully-functional

LEGO house (yes, even the loo!) from three million bricks in which to host James May’s Toy Stories series.

And how’s this for dinner party conversation? Every person on earth owns on average 86 LEGO bricks (where have mine gone, I’d like to know?); if LEGO figurines were real, they would be the world’s largest population, and six of the eight-studded bricks will fit together in 915,103,765 different combinations. And did you know there’s actually a very simple reason behind the tortuous power of one tiny piece of the stuff? A single LEGO brick is built to take up to 950 pounds of force without bending or breaking, which is exactly why it hurts so much when you step on it – there’s just no give, no matter how big your lunch! As of 2015, 600 billion LEGO parts had been produced, and the largest model ever created (and displayed in New York) was constructed from over five million bricks: a 1:1 scale model of a Star Wars X-wing fighter with a wingspan of 44 feet, complete with an R2-D2 and a full range of sound effects. Which brings us back to the exhibition and its models…

Interactive (yes, you get to play with the stuff!), educational and a total thrill for big kids and little kids alike, the exhibition is certainly not all about marvelling at the constructs. When you’ve finished enjoying the staggering complexity and sheer size of the exhibits, there are thousands upon thousands more blocks of everyone’s favourite building material – just for us to play with!

“The exhibition will also include about 100,000 bricks in a colourful pit, fun round tables and chairs, a platform with an ancient castle and a six-metre graffiti wall which can all be used freely by visitors in their own creative ways for as long as they like,” we’re told. Plus there’ll be a children’s corner especially for the under-threes – a good idea; those of us busy building our own Millennium Falcon in the main pit certainly won’t want to be stepping over toddlers. Displays, films (featuring, we’re told, the history of the most famous bricks in the world), and everything LEGO travel (think planes, trains, automobiles AND spaceships) all add to the wonder. Ensuring that Travelling Bricks will appeal to absolutely everyone. Particularly those of us who are dying to pile into the pit and find our 86 LEGO (not LEGOS) bricks that have apparently been in some other enthusiast’s possession for the past 30 years!

Travelling Bricks

Opens on February 3 (weekdays 9am to 8pm, weekends 10am to 8pm) in Annex 3 at the Mall of Cyprus, Nicosia. For more information visit www.travellingbricks.com or the Facebook page ‘The Travelling Bricks by LEGO® Bricks’. Tickets cost €8 (families of 5 pay for 4 tickets; school trips are €5 per student) and are available both at the door and by calling 77772939