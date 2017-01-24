Former fugitive denies causing road death

A 29-year-old woman who had been on top of the island’s most wanted list for years, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to two charges relating to the road death of a 17-year-old man in Limassol in 2007.

Efi Herodotou denied causing Emilios Ioannou’s death through reckless driving and failure to stop at a red light.

The case was scheduled for February 8.

Herodotou had been wanted by police since 2011 over the hit-and-run that happened in December 2007.

She was apparently living in Greece with her parents since.

Her parents face charges including fabrication of evidence, forgery, perjury, and bribery.

Herodotou had been acquitted in the first trial in 2009, but state prosecutors preparing for an appeal discovered that evidence submitted in her trial had been forged and tampered with, and at least one defence witness had perjured himself.

During the trial, an eyewitness testified that Herodotou had caused the crash by running a red light, and then fled the scene.

The eyewitness reported chasing after her into a dead-end road, at which point Herodotou asked her to lie to police that the light had been green when she crossed the intersection.

But these claims were countered by contradictory witness testimony and evidence, the validity of much of which was later challenged.

Once a retrial was ordered by the Supreme Court in 2011, police probes into allegedly falsified evidence submitted in court led to the arrests of the 34-year-old state prosecutor who tried the case and two lawyers who had defended Herodotou. The prosecutor later resigned.

False evidence included witness testimony contradicting the timeline reported by the eyewitness who had chased Herodotou after the accident, which was challenged after prosecutors discovered that the time stamps on the electronic attendance register at the eyewitness’ place of work had been tampered with.

Another witness, who had identified himself in court as the man who had installed the system and knew how it worked turned out to have been an employee of herodotou’s father and had neither installed the system nor had any knowledge of how it worked.

Lastly, the police report prepared by one of the investigators also appeared to have been forged.

Suspicion immediately fell on Herodotou’s parents, who appeared to have been implicated in orchestrating the forgeries by those questioned over the discrepancies, but, like their daughter, they too had vanished.