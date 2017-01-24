Paphos rider wins Pan Cyprian Championship

A YOUNG rider from Paphos has scooped the top prize in the Pan Cyprian Championships, beating dozens of other hopefuls to the prestigious title.

On Sunday, Jay Morton, 19, was crowned the ‘Pan Cyprian show jumping champion category A’, the highest title in Cyprus, according to his trainer, Caroline Scambler, after completing two clear rounds.

“I am so happy and still feeling a little surprised that I won and alongside my job, riding is my life,” he said.

Morton who jumped a 1m 20cm and a 1m 25cm course respectively, is a member of an equestrian club based at George’s Ranch in Peyia in Paphos, which has already made a name for itself internationally in the world of competitive dressage and show jumping. In addition, the centre’s Anfisa Shimkevich, 19, won the category B of the championship.

In 2015, the country’s top qualifying equestrians, all chosen from George’s Ranch won the FEI World Dressage Challenge which was held in Nicosia.

Scambler, 33, took over the ranch in 2004 and has expanded it from a tourist attraction into a fully fledged equestrian centre.

“It was a great weekend for us and one of our riders also won the category B championship, the level below Jay. It also shows that the training we undertake for dressage also helps the riders with show jumping,” she said.

Morton has been horse crazy since he was a tot living in the UK. He moved to Cyprus when he was seven and started riding at George’s Ranch when he was 12.

The champion rider is also the import manager for Paphos-based Peter Morton removals, and said that his job only allows him time to ride twice a week.

“It was great to be able to secure the championship with so little time to train, horses are my passion,” he said.

Although happy with his cup and title, Morton has set his sights on winning the Cyprus National Championships which are due to take place in Cyprus in a few months’ time. However, due to recent changes in the rules made by CYEF– the Cyprus Equestrian Federation – only riders with Cypriot passports are now eligible to enter, he said.

“I am hoping to get a Cyprus passport in time to enter,” he said.

Scambler, who has previously held the title of Cyprus National Champion twice in her riding career, once as dressage champion and once for show jumping, said she would no longer be able to enter under the new ruling.

Scambler said that two years ago, the CYEF changed hands and decided to split the championships into two separate categories, which are now the Pan Cyprian Championship – the larger of the two and open to all riders – and the ‘Cyprus National Championship’ of which non Cypriot riders can win categories but not overall titles.