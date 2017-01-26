Arrest for cannabis, motoring offences

A man was apprehended early Thursday morning after ignoring a request to pull over on the highway and throwing a bag of cannabis out the window, police said.

“At around midnight, during a patrol on the Limassol to Larnaca highway near the village of Klavdia, members of headquarters accident prevention unit signalled a driver to stop for an inspection,” police said.

“On realising the presence of police, the driver sped off and was seen casting a nylon bag out the window.”

Police said the bag contained cannabis weighing around 13 grammes, and that the vehicle, being driven by a 22-year-old, had no road tax, insurance or MOT.

The young man was arrested at dawn to facilitate investigations, following the securing of a judicial warrant.