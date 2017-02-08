Roma thump Fiorentina to keep pressure on leaders Juventus

AS Roma thrashed Fiorentina 4-0 as Edin Dzeko’s double plus goals from Federico Fazio and Radja Nainggolan extended their 100 percent home record this season to keep the pressure on in Serie A leaders Juventus on Tuesday.

The win moved Roma up to second on 50 points, four behind Juventus, who play at struggling Crotone on Wednesday.

Dzeko scored his 16th goal of the season with a deft side-foot past goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu in the 39th minute after controlling the ball with his chest after being picked out by a delicious chipped pass from Daniele De Rossi.

Inspired De Rossi was again the architect in the 58th when his inviting free kick was met by Fazio whose header went in off the post before Nainggolan capitalised on miserable Fiorentina defending to turn in Kevin Strootman’s cross after 75 minutes.

Dzeko completed the rout eight minutes later by taking advantage of a lapse from defender Davide Astori as Roma broke a club record 13 consecutive top-flight home wins set in 1930.

Fiore had not lost in their previous five league games before visiting the Olimpico but drop to eighth on 37 points.