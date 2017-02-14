Take a look at the future

A photographic exhibition by one of the most famous Cypriots artists, filmmaker Michael Cacoyiannis is drawing to a close in Paphos where it has been staged as part of the Pafos2017 programme.

The exhibition on his life and work offers an unpublished narrative of the artistic discourse of Cacoyiannis, emphasising his great works but also moments of his everyday working life. The unpublished photographs, in new prints and edited by the winner of the first International Photography Award, Italian artist Antonio Manta, Professor at the Urbino ISIA University, come from the personal archive of Cacoyiannis and constitute important evidence on the history of European and world cinema.

Cacoyiannis is best known for his 1964 film Zorba the Greek. He directed the 1983 Broadway revival of the musical based on the film.

He was born in 1921 in Limassol. In 1939, he was sent by his father to London to become a lawyer. He graduated from law school and joined the BBC World Service. During WWII he produced Greek-language programmes for the BBC. When he had trouble finding a directing job in the UK he relocated to Greece and in 1953 made his first film, Windfall in Athens.

During his life he was nominated for many international awards and he continued to make films until 1999 when his last film The Cherry Orchard was released. In 2001 the artist won a lifetime achievement award at the Cairo International Film festival. Cacoyiannis died in 2011 aged 90 in Athens.

Michael Cacoyannis – Gazing at the future

An exhibition of unpublished photographs. February 1 until February 15. Paphos Castle Square, Kato Paphos Harbour.