Company fined for misleading advertising

The consumer protection service has fined a company that manufactures water and other filters €80,000 for misleading advertising, it was announced on Wednesday.

The service said it fined Camelot International Health Organisation over unfair trade practices relating to the promotion of its water filters.

The service said Camelot advertised its products on a television infomercial that suggested consuming running and bottled water was bad for people.

According to the service, the company had been fined €30,000 in 2015 for similar reasons.