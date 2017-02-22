Company fined for misleading advertising

February 22nd, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Company fined for misleading advertising

The consumer protection service said some of Camelot's advertising stated that drinking bottled water was unhealthy

The consumer protection service has fined a company that manufactures water and other filters €80,000 for misleading advertising, it was announced on Wednesday.

The service said it fined Camelot International Health Organisation over unfair trade practices relating to the promotion of its water filters.

The service said Camelot advertised its products on a television infomercial that suggested consuming running and bottled water was bad for people.

According to the service, the company had been fined €30,000 in 2015 for similar reasons.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information