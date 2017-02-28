Anastasaides speaks with Tillerson on the phone

President Nicos Anastasiades had a telephone conversation with United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides tweeted late on Tuesday.

According to Christodoulides, the two men spoke about bilateral relations, the stalled Cyprus problem talks, and regional issues.

Anastasiades and Tillerson met in New York last September, when the president had attended the United Nations’ General Assembly.

In December, a consortium comprising Qatar Petroleum and ExxonMobil, the multinational oil and gas corporation Tillerson ran as CEO from 2006 to 2016, won drilling rights to Cyprus’ plot 10.

According to the state broadcaster, efforts to set up a meeting between the two men are being made, either in Cyprus or the US.