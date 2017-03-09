A migrating exhibition

After the success of the drawing and photography exhibition 153 Birds in Nicosia last December, BirdLife Cyprus will give the exhibition wings and let it migrate to Paphos.

The exhibition, which will open today at the archaeological site of Kato Paphos – one of the 34 Important Bird Areas of Cyprus – will give every in Paphos the opportunity to learn about birds and the wonder of migration. The area of Kato Paphos Lighthouse is one of the bird-watching hotspots as well as a spring migration hub, making this celebration of birds at this location and time of the year all the more relevant.

The drawings in the exhibition are from a competition organised in April at Famagusta Gate Moat. On that day, more than 200 people of all ages joined the special event, where they listened to fairy tales and songs about birds and also drew pictures of birds.

In the two months that followed, BirdLife Cyprus received more than 300 drawings from children, teens and adults. Some of these artworks are also presented in the exhibition.

The exhibition is called 153 Birds because, out of the 280 bird species recorded in Cyprus, 153 are affected by illegal bird trapping, being caught in nets or on lime sticks. This number has changed since the 153 Birds campaign ended, – though not for the better, with another two species being added to the list.

The exhibition and the campaign want to “make people aware of the beauty of our birds and the wonder of migration. This can go a long way towards helping halt illegal bird killing,” BirdLife Cyprus said.

153 Birds

Drawing and photography exhibition. March 10 until May 11. Visitors Centre at the archaeological site of Kato Paphos. 8.30am-5pm until April 15 and then 8.30am-7.30pm. Tel: 22-455072