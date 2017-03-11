Greek national killed in Larnaca road collision

March 11th, 2017

A Greek national aged 48, was killed in a car accident in the early hours of Saturday on the road from Mosfiloti to Psevdas, police said

According to police at about 4.15am a 34-year old Greek citizen from Larnaca was driving the car in which the victim was a passenger.

Under conditions being investigated, the car smashed into the back of a lorry which was parked on the left-hand side of the road.

The 48-year-old was killed instantly and the driver injured.  The latter was admitted to Larnaca general hospital for treatment.

