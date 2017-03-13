Nicosia residents don’t want cars on Eleftheria Square

Group wants the square to be used by pedestrians only (slogan on building) and not vehicles

A group of Nicosia residents concerned over the potential opening of Eleftheria Square to vehicle traffic, used a projector on Sunday evening to voice their objection by displaying slogans on a building next to the square and the town hall.

The residents said they wanted a square that would serve as a public meeting area and not a road.

“A public square is an area where citizens assemble to socialise,” they said in a written statement. “It is an area where each one of us will enjoy moments of relaxation, take part in events, festivals, and celebrations” and where children will play in a safe environment without vehicles, pollution, noise, or danger.

“A square by definition affords security, relaxation, rest. It is not divided because of vehicle traffic. Then it would have been called road or avenue.”

The group has also organized a petition to demand that no vehicles are allowed through the square.

