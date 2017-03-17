Bikers raise awareness for children with cancer

With the aim of collecting money in support of the ‘A dream a wish’ association which seeks to help children suffering from cancer, motorcyclists for the 17th consecutive year set out on a four-day ride around all districts in Cyprus.

In addition to financially supporting the association the event is aimed at increasing awareness of the many problems the children face.

For two days the cyclists travel around the Limassol area where they visit schools, companies and other organisations and during the weekend they will reach out to communities and municipalities elsewhere.

For the seventh time, the annual ‘Journey of love’ is being organised in cooperation with the police motorcycle squad, the Limassol-based Egophobia motorcycle club and the association for children with cancer and related illnesses.

‘A Dream a wish’ was founded in 1997 by a group of parents and friends of children suffering from cancer, leukaemia and other blood diseases. The main lines of activities are the fulfilment of wishes of children with cancer, the economic support of their families and to provide psychological support for both children and their families.

“Together we can bring a smile to the faces of our young fellow citizens who are suffering. Let none of their dreams be out of reach,” the announcement of the association said.