News podcast: new GMI rules; Transgender Day of Visibility

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
- We discuss gender identity and hear about an event to mark the Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV);
- New rules are being rolled out for recipients of the Guaranteed Minimum Income (GMI) which may see some of them lose their benefits if they decline to take up training offered in the government and semi-government sectors
For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/