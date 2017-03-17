News podcast: new GMI rules; Transgender Day of Visibility

March 17th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

News podcast: new GMI rules; Transgender Day of Visibility

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
  • We discuss gender identity and hear about an event to mark the Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV);
  • New rules are being rolled out for recipients of the Guaranteed Minimum Income (GMI) which may see some of them lose their benefits if they decline to take up training offered in the government and semi-government sectors

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information