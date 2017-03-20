Israeli F16 jets over Paphos as part of joint exercise

March 20th, 2017

JOINT military drills involving the armed forces of the Republic of Cyprus and Israel are being conducted on Monday.

The joint exercise,”ONISILOS-Gedeon 1/2017″ will last until Wednesday March 22.

The drill is part of the annual military cooperation now established between the armed forces of the two countries, according to a statement by the Cyprus ministry of defence.

The exercise is taking place within the Nicosia FIR and the overland of the Cyprus Republic and it involves personnel and armoured vehicles of the National Guard as well as various aircrafts from the Israeli Air Force.

F16 fighter jets which were taking part in the military drill were spotted roaring across the sky in Paphos on Monday morning.

Reportedly, the Cyprus government has lodged a formal complaint to the UN concerning a Turkish military exercise taking place 30 nautical miles NW of Paphos.

The complaint notes that the exercise is taking place within Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

