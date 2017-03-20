Mel Gibson is supporting Holocaust survivors in eight countries

The ‘Passion of the Christ’ actor – who has previously been accused of anti-Semitism – has quietly thrown his support behind the Survivor Mitzvah Project, which provides emergency aid to survivors of the Nazi genocide, which led to the deaths of six million Jews.

Actress Zane Buzby shared: “Mel Gibson is helping Holocaust survivors in eight countries, it’s remarkable.

“I have a great respect for people who turn their lives around, and I think that everyone makes mistakes in life, and I think the real proof of what kind of human being you are is what you do with that mistake.”

Zane said Mel is a reformed character after learning from his previous mistakes, which included allegations of racism and sexism after a series of expletive-laden recordings reportedly of the actor appeared on the internet in 2010.

She told Extra: “He’s educated himself.

“He’s done philanthropic work now, and I think that actions speak very loudly … and his actions have helped a lot of people.”

Zane explained that the overarching ambition behind the Mitzvah Project is to ensure that no Holocause survivor is “forgotten or neglected”.

She said: “The goal of the Survivor Mitzvah Project is to make sure that no Holocaust survivor who has endured the darkest days of human history will ever be hungry again or suffer or be forgotten or neglected.”

Meanwhile, a source recently revealed that Mel’s support for the Project extends well behind proving financial help.

The insider explained: “He has been an avid supporter of this organisation for a few years now and doesn’t just write a check.

“He has been to the office and personally learned about the mission and the people helped on an ongoing basis. He’s also helped raise additional funds by getting others involved.

“Mel feels great compassion for what this organisation does. And he doesn’t publicly promote most of his philanthropy but quietly helps out.”