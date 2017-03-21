Breathing out fashion

Three fashion designers will come together tomorrow to help raise awareness about lung cancer during the fashion show entitled Just Breathe.

The three designers, Loukia Kyriakou, Lakis Gavalas and Yvonne Bosnajak, will present their creations for the first time in Cyprus during this event at the Cyprus International Fair in Nicosia.

Kyriakou, from Paphos, designs clothes to make all women look special and unique. She has received a number of awards for her designs in Greece.

Gavalas is a very well-known designer and public figure in Greece, so much so that his is known as the guru as fashion.

Bosnajak, who is one of the leading designers in Athens at the moment, experiments with shapes and materials to put flair into every collection.

The up-to-date creations will be accompanied by a live performance by the band Trouble.

Tickets to the event are €20 and the net proceeds will go towards supporting the Cyprus Anticancer Society. The fashion show is part of the White Ribbon campaign, which is organised by the research centre of intensive and emergency thoracic medicine, the Thorax Foundation. The campaign supports the prevention of lung cancer.

Fashion event to raise awareness about lung cancer. March 22. Cyprus International Fair, Makedonitissa, Egkomi, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €20.Tel: 99-540409