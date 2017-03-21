We have a collective duty to stand against racism, Foreign Minister points out

Far too many people continue to be discriminated against because of the colour of their skin or their ethnic background, Chair of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Ioannis Kasoulides stressed today, in a written statement, on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Noting that the situation in Europe is particularly disturbing, he said that populist and nationalist movements are on the rise. `Migrants and refugees are among the first victims of this worrying trend and are often targeted or used as a scapegoat` he pointed out.

Kasoulides stressed that fighting racism is today more important than ever. “Everybody has a role to play, primarily we, politicians and public figures, undertake a particular responsibility to maintain the strength of our open European societies and to build communities inclusive of all people, without discrimination.”

“We have a collective duty to stand against racism and all forms of discrimination whenever and wherever they occur. The Council of Europe is and will continue to be, an important stakeholder actively promoting the fundamental equality between all human beings”, he concluded.