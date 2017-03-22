Cypriot among the winners of European parliament photo competition

Cypriot photographer Elena Georgiou was among the five winners of the Instagram photo contest of the European Parliament (EP), it was announced on Wednesday.

The photo contest titled ‘#ThisIsMy5’ was part of events celebrating the fifth-year anniversary of the Parlamentarium, the EP’s visitors’ centre in Brussels.

Participants were asked to show through their photos, their own five most important things; how they have changed in the past five years, what their five priorities in life were, five special memories, five wishes, five friends, pets, favourite places, etc.

Among the winners was Georgiou whose photos depicted her five most important life priorities: health, family, education, friendship, future dreams. The other four winners come from Italy, Croatia, Romania and the UK.

The five were invited to Brussels earlier in the month and had the opportunity to manage the European Parliament’s Instagram account for a day.

The best photos are exhibited at the Parlamentarium, which is one of the most visited museums in Brussels with more than 1.5m people have been there throughout its five years of operation.