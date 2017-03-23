Paphos prepares for biggest cycling event ever

PAPHOS is preparing for ‘the biggest bike event in Cyprus’, this weekend, and authorities are warning motorists to give priority to cyclists who will be competing from all over the world.

The major international cycling event, the ‘Cyprus Gran Fondo’, is the new name for the Volkswagen Cyprus Cycling Tour, which has been active for the past five years, and gets underway on Friday.

It will be held in Paphos on March 24-26, and according to a spokesman for the Paphos regional board of tourism, for its sixth edition, the event will move up to UCI status (world cycling union) in a three days stage race in and around the city of Paphos.

“This is the most important cycling road race we have ever hosted, as it is one of the 19 rounds of the World Championship Gran Fondo World Federation, powered by Volkswagen – a championship aimed at semi-professional and amateur cyclists,” he said.

The race director, Mike Hadjioannou, the managing director of Bikin’Cyprus events management, told the Cyprus Mail that more than 350 cyclists, from 24 countries will take to the roads 9.30am on Friday from the harbour of Kato Paphos.

“We have upgraded this to a more serious event. We are authorised by the UCI to a Gran Fondo status, which is the world cup for amateurs,” he said

Hadjioannou said that interest was ‘phenomenal’ and organisers had to stop accepting entries to ensure the smooth running of the event and the safety of the cyclists.

About 70 per cent of participants are from abroad, including: Malta, Dubai, Russia, Germany, Lebanon, Norway, Finland, Great Britain, USA, Ukraine, South Africa, Ireland, Bulgaria, Australia, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Canada, Greece and Kazakhstan.

“Due to the large number of bicycles will be on the streets during the event invites all drivers to be very careful and patient to avoid unpleasant incidents,” warned the local tourism board.

The UCI Gran Fondo World Series qualifier in Cyprus, is a three-day stage race with start of every stage in Paphos, and the finish of the three events in different locations. The course has been designed to ensure that it is challenging, interesting and beautiful, said the organiser

“It starts our daily from the harbour in Paphos, there are two different classes riding a different course, climbing mountains and passing through many traditional villages, it offers the participants an unforgettable experience.”

Cyclists times will go towards qualifying for the world championships, said Hadjioannou.

Over the three days, routes will take in Kouklia, Kourion, Kidasi, Nikoklia, Archimandrita, Dora, Arsos, Peyia, Kathikas, Kritou Tera, Stroumbi and Tsada.

The tourism spokesman said: “Paphos is expected to reap huge benefits from this event, and will become more established worldwide as a destination for cyclists.”