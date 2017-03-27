Melodies for the soul

As Easter is fast approaching, many spiritual events are on the horizon. One such event will be organised by the Cultural Movement Epiloyi under the name Hymns of Angels in Human Melodies.

The musical event, which will take place on Saturday at the Pattichio Theatre in Limassol, will feature classical works by Greek composers, including works by Mikis Theodorakis and Manos Hadjidakis. Hymns and poems – by Constantinos Cavafy, Odysseas Elytis and others – set to music will also be performed.

The concert will be performed by a 20-member orchestra, and a number of choirs and soloists. There will also be narration by Panagiotis Thoma.

Hymns of Angels in Human Melodies

