Turkey donates €92,000 to CMP

Turkey on Wednesday donated €92,000 to the project of exhumation, identification and return of remains of missing persons in Cyprus, it was announced on Wednesday.

According to the committee on missing persons (CMP), the donation brings the Turkish financial assistance to the CMP to a total of €826,000 over the past 10 years.

The donation “will contribute to the Committee’s goal of identifying and returning as many remains of missing individuals as possible in order to bring an end to the suffering which has affected so many families for so many years,” the CMP said.

So far, the remains of 750 missing persons have been identified and returned to the families for a dignified burial.

The CMP relies on donor support to alleviate the suffering of the concerned families.