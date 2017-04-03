Matthew Perry not to punch Justin Trudeau

The ‘Friends’ actor revealed last month he went to the same elementary school as the 45-year-old politician and after the Canadian recently offered Matthew a rematch, the 47-year-old star has politely declined the offer over Twitter.

Writing on the micro-blogging site on Saturday (01.04.17), Justin said: “I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?”

But Matthew has since responded, saying: “I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal).”

Matthew first revealed the story during an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, in which he said he and his friend Chris Murray acted out of “pure jealousy”.

He admitted: “I have a story about him that I’m not proud of.

“My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau. We both beat him up.

“I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t [as good at]. It was pure jealousy, and, you know, we beat him up. His dad [Pierre Trudeau] was prime minister, but that wasn’t the reason we beat him up. I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up.”

Matthew also claimed the incident set the wheels in motion for Justin to grow up wanting to be prime minister.

He said: “I’m not bragging about this. This was terrible. I was a stupid kid, and I didn’t want to beat him up. In fact, I think at some point I tried to turn it into love-play.

“But I think it was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights and becoming prime minister. I think he said, ‘I’m going to rise above this, and I’m going to become prime minister.'”