April 13th, 2017 Champions League, Football, Sport 0 comments

Ronaldo double secures Real comeback win over Bayern

Cristiano Ronaldo put the Champions League holders in a great position to reach the semi-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as holders Real Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Bayern’s Arturo Vidal opened the scoring and missed a penalty but Ronaldo volleyed the equaliser in the 47th minute and scored the winner 13 minutes from time when he was picked out by Marco Asenio and finished calmly.

Vidal struck in the 25th minute when he evaded Nacho and met Thiago Alcantara’s corner with a thumping header to cap off a spell of Bayern dominance, but he blazed a penalty over the bar in first-half stoppage time following Dani Carvajal’s handball.

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer denied Ronaldo and Gareth Bale with fine stops but after Javi Martinez was sent off in the 61st minute following two quick-fire yellow cards, Real took control, leaving Bayern with much to do ahead of the second leg in Spain on Tuesday

