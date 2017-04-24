Attorney-general denies prison release for his former deputy

The attorney-general on Monday filed an objection against a writ of Habeas Corpus presented by the jailed former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou last week asking for his release from prison.

Erotokritou was convicted last month to three-and-a-half years in jail for conspiring to subvert the course of justice and bribery while serving as deputy attorney-general in 2013.

The disgraced former deputy attorney-general based the plea for his release from prison on the grounds of a provision in criminal law that grants judicial officers immunity from prosecution.

Through his representative Elias Stefanou, the attorney-general argued there was no grounds for a Habeas Corpus writ because the applicant is doing time that was lawfully imposed after his conviction before the Nicosia criminal court.

More specifically, he is detained on the basis of a prison order issued by the Nicosia criminal court after he was sentenced to three years and six months, for a series of offences.

Habeas Corpus is not granted to individuals convicted on the basis of a charge sheet nor for reviewing court decisions.

To that end, the supreme court lacks jurisdiction to review the decision of the Nicosia criminal court, the AG argued.

The AG also noted that such a writ could not be issued at this point pending the alternative remedy of the appeal, which the plaintiff had filed on March 7.

But the AG said the provision in question only covered judges and possibly court bailiffs during the exercise of their duties. The deputy attorney-general was not considered a judicial officer but a legal officer, the AG said.

The crimes for which Erotokritou was found guilty were carried out while he was deputy attorney-general and his argument is that the post fulfils the criteria of ‘judicial officer’ and therefore exempts him from criminal prosecution.