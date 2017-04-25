Two homes in one brush stroke

Painting and drawings will be presented in an exhibition by artist Aznive Papazian at Gloria Gallery in Nicosia tomorrow.

Papazian, who was born in Cyprus to Armenian parents, took up art lessons in the early 1980s. At first these lessons may have been something of a hobby, but with the passing of time she realised the importance of her craft in her life, resigned from her job as a teacher and decided to fully focus on her art work.

This focus paid off as she can effortlessly bring together her academic background with references to important Armenian art – she focuses mainly on artists Mardiros Sarian and Minas Avedisian. The marriage of these two elements allowed her to develop her own style and expand her horizons to create both abstract and figurative works.

Just as she uses her own personal history and the historical art of her ancestors to find her artistic voice, so she uses the world around her to portray the subject matter she chooses on canvas.

This is Papazian’s third solo exhibition and it will run until May 9.

Solo Painting and Drawings Exhibition

Solo exhibition by Aznive Papazian. Opens April 26 at 7.30pm until May 9. Gallery Gloria, 3 Zinonos Sozou Street, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10.30pm-12.45pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30pm-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605