Girl abducted outside school is with father – report (update 2)

Police on Thursday were seeking a four-year-old girl who was abducted from a kindergarten in Nicosia, as reports in Norway, her father’s homeland, claimed she had been reunited with him.

Norwegian daily Aftenposten quoted her father’s lawyer as saying that his client was reunited with his daughter and they were doing well.

Morten Engesbak declined to comment further on the matter.

In what appears to be a custody battle, Marie Eleni Grimsrud was taken from the school in Dasoupolis at 7.45am.

Police said two individuals wearing hoods snatched the girl who had just been dropped off by her mother. She was bundled in a black Range Rover, which sped off.

Spokesman Andreas Angelides said a sea, air, and land operation was underway to locate the kidnappers.

A crisis centre has been set up and a number of officers who were off were called in to assist with the operation.

The girl’s mother is Greek Cypriot and her father Norwegian but they are divorced.

Investigators had turned their attention to the father who had tried and failed to kidnap the girl in the past and take her to Norway through the north.

Authorities had been tipped off at the time and had foiled the abduction, arresting three Norwegian nationals who were subsequently deported.

Anyone with information should contact the police hotline 1460, 112, 22802331, or Nicosia CID.