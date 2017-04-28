Cabinet approves €50,000 for cancer support groups

Bank of Cyprus oncology centre in Nicosia

The cabinet has approved €50,000 to cover the cost of fuel of a service that transports cancer patients from other districts to Nicosia for treatment, reports said on Friday.

President Nicos Anastasiades had pledged to fund the cost following a report in daily Politis about the 300-kilometre trip cancer patients had to make from Paphos to get treatment.

Writer Katia Savva won the second prize in a competition for that report, which sensitized the president who gave instructions for the cost of fuel of two cancer patient support groups to be covered by the state.

The two groups, Pasikaf and the anti-cancer association, operate a transport service with three buses each, which carry patients on a daily basis from Larnaca, Paphos, Limassol, and Famagusta to facilities in Nicosia.

Information