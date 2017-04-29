Police investigating Paphos fight

Police said on Saturday they are continuing investigations into a fracas on Friday in Paphos between the staff of a café and construction workers that led to the injury of three people.

The incident took place around noon on Friday in the Mousalla area in Paphos when the 37-year-old owner of a café reportedly attacked construction crew working on the redevelopment of the area.

According to reports, the café owner was disgruntled as he felt that the works underway were bad for his business.

The alleged attack led to a fracas between the café owner and one of his employees, and the project’s engineer, subcontractor and a worker. The latter three were injured and taken to Paphos general hospital where the engineer and construction worker were kept for treatment, while the subcontractor had his wounds treated and was discharged.