High levels of PM10 in the atmosphere

Authorities warned on Sunday that the levels of PM10 in the atmosphere were exceeding limits and warned vulnerable groups to take precautions in case of respiratory problems.

At 9am PM10 levels had increased to 70mg per cubic metre and would over the next 24 hours exceed the average safety limit of 50mg.

Over the the last 24 hours concentrations of PM10 ranged from 42mg to 82mg depending on the area.

PM10 – Particulate Matter – are harmful inhalable particles coming from dust in the atmosphere that originate from various sources such as transportation and industry or dust from construction, landfills, and agriculture, or winds can bring it from elsewhere.

“Due to the small size of respirable particles and their possible negative impact on human health, particularly to vulnerable populations young children, the elderly and hospital patients are advised to avoid the outdoors until the phenomenon has elapsed,” an announcement said.

Employers were also called on to take appropriate measures for outdoors workers.

More information at www.airquality.gov.cy

Or download the mobile app ‘Air Quality Cyprus’ from Google Play and iOS App Store.