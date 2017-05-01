A big welcome from the village of Lania

May 1st, 2017 Entertainment, What's On 0 comments

A big welcome from the village of Lania

The Women of Lania are getting ready to welcome visitors to walk along the picturesque lanes of the village, while also taking a stroll among some of the village’s open courtyards this coming weekend.

Every May this village in the Limassol district opens itself up to visitors to enjoy one of the area’s main wine producing villages.

This is a great weekend out for the whole family, during which you can visit the village’s wine press, Commandaria Storage Museum, an old olive press, local churches and perhaps stop off at the picnic area for a snack while the kids play in the park.

Lania Lanes and Courtyards
Come along for a walk along the picturesque lanes and visit open courtyards. May 6-7. Lania village, Limassol. 5pm-6pm. Tel: 25-432333

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information