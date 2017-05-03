Eurovision semi-final next week

Cyprus will compete on Tuesday, May 9, at 10pm in the first semi-finals of the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev, Ukraine.

Cypriot singer Hovig will represent Cyprus with the song ‘Gravity’, whereas Greece will be represented by singer Demy with the song ‘This is love’.

The second semi-final will be held on Thursday, May 11, at 10pm. The final, in which 42 countries will participate this year, will be held on Saturday, May 13 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev. The two semifinals and the final will be broadcasted live at 10pm from RIK1, RIKSAT satellite show, RIKHD and the Third Radio Programme. Live broadcast will also be available via RIK’s website, www.riknews.com.cy Christiana Artemiou and Tasos Tryfonos will be commentating.

On the evening of the final, singer John Karagiannis, who represented Cyprus in the 2015 Eurovision contest in 2015, will announce Cyprus’ votes from Paphos, the European Capital of Culture 2017.