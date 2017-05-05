Stolen motorbike recovered

May 5th, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 0 comments

Stolen motorbike recovered

One of two motorcycles that were stolen on Tuesday night in Paphos was found after a tip-off to police at a parking place near the Chlorakas church.

The motorbike worth €6,000 is a red and white Suzuki with the licence plates KWY 713.

It is one of two large motorcycles worth in total €10,000 which were reported stolen from a Paphos motorcar dealership.

The dealership’s owner reported that the establishment had been broken into sometime between 7pm on Tuesday and 7.40am on Wednesday.

Police are still looking for the other bike, a blue Yamaha worth €4,000 with the licence plates KRX 307.

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information
Boat