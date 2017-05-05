Stolen motorbike recovered

One of two motorcycles that were stolen on Tuesday night in Paphos was found after a tip-off to police at a parking place near the Chlorakas church.

The motorbike worth €6,000 is a red and white Suzuki with the licence plates KWY 713.

It is one of two large motorcycles worth in total €10,000 which were reported stolen from a Paphos motorcar dealership.

The dealership’s owner reported that the establishment had been broken into sometime between 7pm on Tuesday and 7.40am on Wednesday.

Police are still looking for the other bike, a blue Yamaha worth €4,000 with the licence plates KRX 307.