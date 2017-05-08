Embrace the start of summer at a May Fayre

Ah May: month of Shakespeare’s darling buds, the start of spring and the beginning of the warmer weather. Except hang on, that’s Britain; we live in the Mediterranean, and spring sprang quite a few weeks ago! May in Cyprus is all about the start of the real heat, about brown legs in shorts and the first dip in the sea. It’s about checking the air conditioning, cleaning out the coolbox, and the start of mosquito season. Yes, over here the fifth month of the year is a very different prospect from the gentle, blossomed ideal – but that’s not to say we can’t enjoy the most lovely of the season’s traditions: The May Fayre.

Traditionally a time to celebrate the end of winter, the beginning of warmer weather and approach of summer, May Day revels have existed from very early times. Youths and maidens went ‘a-maying’ in the woods on the eve of May Day, returning the following day with garlands of flowers, branches of hawthorn, and a birch or pine trunk stripped of its branches that would become the village maypole. Here in Nicosia, the traditional festivities are actually taking place on Saturday, May 13, with the annual St Paul’s May Fayre – which takes the biscuit (and scone and cake) for the best celebration on the island.

The perfect amalgam of traditional English fayre and cosmopolitan revels (the St Paul’s May Fayre is the Cathedral’s major fund-raising event of the year: funds raised play a vital role in maintaining the Cathedral and its work within the local community) the event opens at 3pm and is always a-bustle with stalls, performances, food and drink, and people of every nation…

The Cyprus Police Band kick off the proceedings with a lively selection of tunes, while members of the London School of Ballet will be performing, and children from both the Junior & Senior School and the Falcon School will be entertaining proud parents with many a song and dance. The Junior/Senior School Cheerleaders will be giving their usual “energetic and colourful display”, organisers promise, and there’s also a performance from the band AcousThree, an acoustic, pop, alternative band from Surigao City in the Philippines.

The multi-cultural festivities continue with a selection of foods from around the world: as well as delicious English tea and cakes, and ubiquitous hot dogs and hamburgers for those who want to munch on the go, the St Paul’s international congregation is reflected in the selection of chilli, curries and spring rolls on offer. The local colour continues with the arrival of the Nicosia Fire Service and their Fire Engine (kids are welcome to climb aboard and explore the vehicle), and the Cyprus Police patrol car – so bring your camera along for a snap or two with the boys in blue!

Numerous children’s games and side-shows will also be taking place throughout the afternoon. There’s face-painting, a table tennis competition, a Treasure Hunt, and – my personal favourite – a bouncy castle set under the shade of the pine trees! Adults (who are not busy trying to talk their way onto the bouncy castle) will enjoy the wide variety of stalls selling everything under the sun. There’s a bottle stall, a clothes stall, a homemade cakes and preserves stall, and a white elephant stall (NB: for those of new to mad English nomenclature, this is not a purveyor of pachyderms but a bric-a-brac stand, at which you might find anything from a lightly-loved lampshade to a brand new desk fan!).

Bibliophiles will be in seventh heaven with the Book Stall (which is also open each Saturday morning). Housing thousands upon thousands of books, this is the place to snap up the latest blockbuster, the one Agatha Christie missing from your collection, and a full set of National Geographics. Whether you’re a fan of Wilbur Smith, Sophie Kinsella or the Very Hungry Caterpillar, this is the one place that’s going to cater to your love of literature at a Very Reasonable Price (seriously, paperbacks are usually no more than 50 cents!) and you’re sure to find yourself returning every weekend for more of the same!

A Grand Draw – with a number of rather exciting prizes! – is the culmination of events, so make sure you get your raffle tickets early on in the afternoon. And then you can head happily home, knowing you’ve not only enjoyed a wonderfully cosmopolitan start to summer, you’ve also done your bit to help the local community.

St Paul’s May Fayre

From 3 to 6pm on Saturday, May 13 in the Cathedral grounds on Byron Avenue, Nicosia. Ten per cent of proceeds go to the Migrant Centre, a charity which works with the poor and the vulnerable regardless of race or religion. For more information contact the Parish Office on 22 445221