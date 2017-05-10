Island’s history is rich in herb lore

What makes a herb a herb?

No, it’s not a riddle. It’s actually a pretty interesting question. We can all list any number, and probably have at least three varieties growing wild in our back gardens, but how many of us really know just what is – and isn’t – a herb? According to Caroline Evans ND MH, Herbalist, Naturopath and Nutrition Consultant, the answer is straightforward. A herb, she reveals, is simply any plant which heals. And here in Cyprus, there’s a long history of them doing just that.

“From a scientific point of view, any vegetable, tree or fruit that positively affects the chemistry in the body is a herb,” she explains. “So tomatoes could be classed as a herb: they’re highly medicinal and contain lycopene which is particularly anti-carcinogenic. Flax too: it’s full of omega 3s, a wonderful anti-inflammatory that’s great for the body, the skin and the brain.”

These are foods, she adds, which we wouldn’t normally think of as herbs. But it’s how they benefit us that’s really important. And though the people of Cyprus once knew a great deal about herbal properties and uses, that knowledge is now dying out…

“Talk to your grandparents in the village, and you’ll probably find they know a great deal about herb lore,” says Caroline. “There’s a lot of knowledge there about how herbs were once used, but unless it’s passed on it’s going to be lost. The brooms women once used to sweep, for example, were made from the wild thyme plant, which is a potent antiseptic. So the older ladies knew they were cleaning and disinfecting at the same time, just by using this plant.”

Cyprus, Caroline explains, is very rich in such ancient herb lore – and very rich in herbs. “Although we have fewer varieties than in my native Wales,” she explains, “the potency of herbs in Cyprus is far greater. In one square metre of British hedgerow you’ll find 100 plants, chickweed, dandelion, foxglove. But here there’ll be one massive rosemary bush, or a huge oregano or lavender plant. We have,” she continues, “about 760 different types of herb on the island. There are over 40 varieties of lavender, for instance. But when you compare the oils we distil from the plant with those from France” – a place renowned for its lavender – “you’ll find ours has more aromatic depth, and is far more potent…”

The knowledge of which herbs do what is more of an art than a science, Caroline maintains. “Originally, our ancestors learnt through trial and error. Alexander the Great, for instance, lost 15,000 of his troops who had no idea the fumes from their oleander-fuelled fires were lethal. Rene Gattefosse, the father of aromatherapy, plunged his burning hand into a vat of lavender oil simply because it was the closest liquid he could find, and quickly discovered the amazing healing properties of the herb.” Further back in time, physicians and philosophers such as Pliny, Dioscorides, Galen, Culpepper and Paracelsus learnt the theory of holistic treatment (i.e. treating the mind, body and spirit for the underlying causes of ailment) through their use of herbs. But this holistic approach to healing has, Caroline discloses, fallen out of use over the centuries, as “modern medicine is no longer taught to support the body’s own innate healing ability.

“Originally, the herbalist of an area was also the physician and the mystic: consulting the stars, using leeches and employing herbal medicine to transmute that healing. But Hippocrates separated these professions, dissolving the mind-body-soul connection which was integral to ancient healing, severing the idea of holistic treatment. Ancient herbalists recognised that herbs work on the whole person, and that nature provides what we need according to season.”

Despite his separation of the professions, Hippocrates did appreciate that food is one’s medicine and one’s medicine is food. “And that,” says Caroline, “takes us back to the idea of herbs being any plant that heals, and thus your food being medicine. It’s an idea that’s completely contrary to modern medicine, which only looks at the problem. ‘You’ve got kidney stones? Zap them!’ is the general idea nowadays. In more recent times we’ve lost that ability for causative medicine which our ancestors would have employed.”

While some local herbs are still used for much the same purpose as in times past (lemon grass as an insect repellent, rosemary in rituals, giant fennel for chairs) there are more than a few remedies which have fallen completely from use, says Caroline. “The olive leaf, for example, is an amazing herb that was used a lot in the old days. In the villages, it was cooked up with a bit of white wine and taken in the morning before heading out to the fields. And modern research bears this out: the olive leaf is a fantastic immune booster, great for high blood pressure and blood sugar levels.”

It transpires that the small feathery fennel once gathered from the side of the road and used in stews is an effective digestive aid – very good both for flatulence and as an aperitif. Liquorice root – which provides a potent energy boost – was once chewed by manual labourers. Mastic gum was an antiseptic used for tooth pain and digestive healing… “I think it’s through ignorance that we’ve stopped using these herbs for what they’re really good for,” Caroline suggests. “That knowledge isn’t being passed down or passed on…

“And yet,” she adds, “people in Cyprus once knew just what herbs to use.” Native to the Mediterranean, rosemary has long been associated with remembrance, and was prevalent at both weddings and funerals. But it was also, says Caroline, a herb used for purification and in the preservation of meats. Oregano (believed to have been created by Aphrodite herself) was employed as a cure for rheumatism and toothache, and myrtle – also considered sacred to our island goddess – was the herb used to anoint virgins before the marriage ritual!

Science, however, may be starting to catch up, she reveals. “Researchers are rediscovering those ancient properties; the digestive properties of artichoke, the antihistamine effects of nettle, the hepatoprotective properties of milk thistle which have long been known to every village grandmother, have now been isolated in the lab. And though the trust in the natural healing properties of herbs and of nature has been lost, if we can one day marry that science with the ancient knowledge of how and why herbs were once used, I think we’d become a very elevated race indeed!”

For more information, contact Caroline Evans at Heaven On Earth Herbals. Call 99 993 412, email caroline@heavenonearthherbals.com or visit www.heavenonearthherbals.com