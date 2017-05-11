CMP finds human remains in north military zone

Human remains were found on Thursday in a military zone in Ayios Ilarionas on Pentadaktylos mountain range in the north.

The discovery was made by crews working for the committee on missing persons. Greek Cypriot member of the CMP Nestoras Nestoros said the remains were found north of a furnace in which bones were discovered in the recent past.

Nestoros said the location was a military zone but could not give any more details because the exhumation was still in its early stages.

Nestoros said there were searches underway in Famagusta, Karavas, Ayios Dhometios, Ayia Irini, Vonni, Galatia lake, Ayios Ilarionas, Neo Horio Kytheras, Athalassa, and Konia.

Earlier on Thursday, the CMP announced that a visit at the UN HQ in New York and a study of the archives had yielded some results.

The three CMP members pored through UN classified documents, as well as public material, dating back to 1963, 64 and 1974, looking for information that could help in locating burial sites.

The results will be analysed by CMP experts.

“These matters require political handling to be resolved,” Nestoros said. “The UN appear to respond and steps are being made.”

“We asked the UN to help us locate satellite photos or aerial photos from specific sites were there could be burial sites.”