The supreme court has rejected an application by disgraced former attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou for release from jail on the grounds of a provision in the criminal that grants court official immunity from prosecution.

Erotokritou filed the petition for a writ of habeas corpus following his conviction in February to three-and-a-half years in jail for conspiring to subvert the course of justice and bribery while serving as deputy attorney-general in 2013.

More later