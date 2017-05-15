Cyprus Airways tickets to Crete and Rhodes now on sale

Cyprus Airways on Tuesday announced the start of ticket sales for Heraklion in Crete, and Rhodes, while tickets to Tel Aviv and two other destinations will be available in the coming weeks.

Flights to Rhodes will begin on June 23 and Heraklion on June 24.

“Today marks the start of the first phase of our operation. We are thrilled to launch our website and start selling on airline tickets to Heraklion and Rhodes. In the coming weeks will gradually add additional tickets for routes, offering more travel opportunities for our passengers,” said Natalia Popova, Commercial Director of Cyprus Airways.

To book tickets visit www.cyprusairways.com, or call free within Cyprus to 8000 8111, or from abroad: +357 24 00 00 53).