Civil defence volunteers accuse officers of malfeasance

A group of civil defence volunteers has accused high-ranking officers in the force of malfeasance and demanded to see the interior minister to inform him, it emerged on Monday.

In a letter to the minister dated Monday, the group speaks of “abuse of power and blatant violation of the principles of good governance” over a tender for helmets by the unnamed officers.

It also mentions mismanagement of funds, bogus overtime, and trips abroad.

The letter refers to the case of one officer who took at least 82 trips over the past decade and rented a warehouse that was unsuitable for use.

The group also raised the case of one officer who had been accused of using violence against migrant children staying at a temporary reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia. The officer in question remained in his position, the letter said.

The volunteers had asked for a meeting with the minister back in May, expressing their concern about the goings-on in the department. The letter has been endorsed by 220 members.

A senior source in the department rejected the allegations, arguing that the issues dated back decades and had been examined at the time.

The civil defence is a department of the interior ministry, staffed by permanent personnel, a number of volunteers, and conscripts.

The responsibility for determining the policy of the force and coordinating its work and activity belongs to the general civil defense administration.