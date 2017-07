A 51-year old man from Limassol was arrested on Monday in connection with drugs possession after he apparently tried to pass it through security at the migrant detention centre of Menoyia.

The man had gone to the Menoyia to visit an inmate.

During the routine check before, officers found a straw which contained 0.2 grammes of methamphetamine in the man’s possession.

He was detained pending further investigation of the case.