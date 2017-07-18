Police appeal for car’s whereabouts

July 18th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 3 comments

Police appeal for car’s whereabouts

Police are seeking the help of the public to locate a rental car which is believed to have been used for a number of recent thefts and robberies in Nicosia.

According to an announcement, police are searching for a grey-silver Mazda Demio, from between 2008 and 2010, with red licence plates although the number is not known. Two young men were seen using the car.

The wheel covers on the passenger side do not match each other or the other two, while the vehicle, despite bearing red licence plates, has no advertising sticker on it of any rental company.

Police urge anyone with any information that could help locate the vehicle to call the nearest police station or Nicosia CID on 22 802222 or 22 802231 or call the Citizen Hotline on 1460 or report it through the police mobile application.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Cydee

    Was it nicked? If not, who was it rented-out to?

    • sweet_hooligan

      I think they just stole the number plates and stuck em on another car. Decent move from a thief point of view as rental cars here dont get stopped by the police

  • CitiZenKaNe

    You’ve just described about 20% of the cars on the road in Cyprus 😀

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close