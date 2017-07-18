Police appeal for car’s whereabouts

Police are seeking the help of the public to locate a rental car which is believed to have been used for a number of recent thefts and robberies in Nicosia.

According to an announcement, police are searching for a grey-silver Mazda Demio, from between 2008 and 2010, with red licence plates although the number is not known. Two young men were seen using the car.

The wheel covers on the passenger side do not match each other or the other two, while the vehicle, despite bearing red licence plates, has no advertising sticker on it of any rental company.

Police urge anyone with any information that could help locate the vehicle to call the nearest police station or Nicosia CID on 22 802222 or 22 802231 or call the Citizen Hotline on 1460 or report it through the police mobile application.