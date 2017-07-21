Mike Shinoda shocked by the death of bandmate

The group’s co-founder has confirmed reports the 41-year-old rocker had taken his own life are “true” and admitted he is distraught over the news.

He tweeted: “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

A host of other stars have also taken to social media to pay tribute to the 41-year-old singer, whose body was found at a private residence on Thursday (20.07.17) morning.

Rihanna shared a picture of Chester on her Instagram account and praised his vocal talents.

Alongside a string of sad faces, she wrote: “Literally the most impressive talent I’ve ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark.”

Steve Aoki has been “destroyed” by the news.

He wrote: “My heart is shattered. I can’t f***ing believe this is real. Crying writing this now. Destroyed.”

Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz called for people to speak out more about mental health issues.

He tweeted: “Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it.”

DJ Ryan Seacrest sent his sympathies to the singer’s friends and family, including Chester’s six children and wife Talinda Bentley, and described the news as “tragic”

He posted: “The news about Chester Bennington is devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and @linkinpark. Such a tragic loss.”

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel remembered the ‘Numb’ singer as “kind” man.

He tweeted: “Chester was one of the kindest men I’ve had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly.”

Gabourey Sidibe is a big Linkin Park fan so was very upset by the news.

She posted: “RIP Chester Bennington. This feels like a kick in the chest. My December has pulled me through many times. Depression is a real monster.”