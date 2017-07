A bomb exploded at the entrance of a car sales showroom in Mesoyi Avenue in Paphos in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police said that the home made device which went off at around 1.40am caused extensive damage to the glass frontage and also to three vehicles which were inside the showroom.

The business is owned by a 50-year-old from Paphos.

The area was cordoned off by police when remained at the scene ahead of exams which resumed at daylight.