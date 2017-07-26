Ayia Napa installs recycling bins

July 26th, 2017 Cyprus 2 comments

The municipality of Ayia Napa has kicked off the European programme for the reduction of solid waste with the collection of waste in underground bins.

In a press release, the municipality says that the collection of waste in the 180 underground bins at 36 points around the town began in early July, noting that five bins have been placed at each point for the collection of paper, PMD, glass, organic waste, and mixed waste.

The purpose of the underground bins was to separate recyclable and organic materials from large producers of waste, such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, and others.

At most points, the area has been landscaped, including easy access by persons with disabilities.

  • Usual Suspect

    Can’t wait to see this in the rest of the cities.

  • TheProgrammer

    Bravo!

