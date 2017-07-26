Government approves medical cannabis bill

The cabinet on Wednesday approved the cultivation and provision of medical cannabis in the Republic, Health Minister Giorgos Pamborides said.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Pamborides said that the aim of the bill was to get international investors to express interest for the two licenses that will be granted for the cultivation of medical cannabis in Cyprus, attracting capital and boosting the field of research and development in the pharmaceutical sector and industry.

He said it is an innovative bill which he hoped will be approved by parliament so that Cyprus would soon have the legal framework required to attract this important investment for the island.

It is a significant development measure, he said, adding that not many countries across the globe have adopted this practice.

“I believe that Cyprus can be a pioneer in the region due to the favourable weather conditions” required to cultivate it, he noted.

The aim, he added, is to attract start-ups, new business opportunities so that researchers will exploit the fact that cultivation will be legal for medical cannabis and become active in research programmes, a field that is very much needed in Cyprus.