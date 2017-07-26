Greece offers help in establishing coastguard

July 26th, 2017

Greece offers help in establishing coastguard

Greek coastguard will offer expertise

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou has been in Greece seeking Greek expertise in establishing a coastguard in Cyprus, it was announced on Wednesday.

Greek Shipping Minister Panayiotis Kourouplis told Nicolaou his department was ready to provide know-how and experience regarding the structure and operation of coastal surveillance.

In a written statement, Nicolaou said the two countries decided to cooperate closely on the transfer of expertise and training of the members of the Cypriot marine police “since it will be the backbone” of the coastguard.

“The Greek marine unit, through a long tradition on matters of shipping and guarding marine borders, will provide the republic with experience, knowledge and know-how, by offering Cypriot officers the potential of taking part in its training programmes,” the minister said.

A permanent committee will be set up to coordinate the training, based on the priorities and the timeframe that was defined.

  • dervit1 .

    ‘Greek expertise’ lol
    We should be asking the Israelis instead.

  • redstorm

    if we don;t even know how to maintain a coast guard, then forget it,,,,,

  • JS Gost

    Hang on, the same Greek coast guard that costs almost €1,300,000 per employee. How dumb are we ? We buy overpriced second hand boats that cost a fortune in maintenance (with Greek companies), we employ friends and family that are completely untrained and we pay them more money than qualified experienced doctors earn elsewhere in the EU. That’s how dumb we are……

    • Athenian Owl

      So you want the EU coastguard then.

      • JS Gost

        I want the best coastguard for the job. The effectiveness of Greek coastguards scores badly in the EU and world tables. We forget all this because the ‘motherland’ has been so good to us….. really.

        • Athenian Owl

          So which is the best coastguard? You want the US coastguard?

          • JS Gost

            Cyprus could actually create its own coastguard, using qualitative outside support, if our own internal and external agendas would not trip us us once again.

  • Athenian Owl

    Israel has a cost guard too and it’s closer.

  • Cydee

    Better late than never.

