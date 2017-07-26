Greece offers help in establishing coastguard

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou has been in Greece seeking Greek expertise in establishing a coastguard in Cyprus, it was announced on Wednesday.

Greek Shipping Minister Panayiotis Kourouplis told Nicolaou his department was ready to provide know-how and experience regarding the structure and operation of coastal surveillance.

In a written statement, Nicolaou said the two countries decided to cooperate closely on the transfer of expertise and training of the members of the Cypriot marine police “since it will be the backbone” of the coastguard.

“The Greek marine unit, through a long tradition on matters of shipping and guarding marine borders, will provide the republic with experience, knowledge and know-how, by offering Cypriot officers the potential of taking part in its training programmes,” the minister said.

A permanent committee will be set up to coordinate the training, based on the priorities and the timeframe that was defined.