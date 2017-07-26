Man detained for assaulting officers

A 36-year-old man was remanded in custody for two days in Larnaca on Wednesday in connection with assaulting a police officer.

The incident happened early on Wednesday morning when two traffic police officers asked the suspect to stop after he was clocked doing 95 kilometres per hour on Tassos Papadopoulos Avenue, which has a limit of 50.

Instead of stopping, the suspect turned into a side road, the court heard.

The officers followed him in their vehicle and eventually located the car and the suspect outside an apartment block. When they asked for his id, he allegedly spat in the officer’s face and swore at him. He was placed under arrest for common assault and swearing in public.

The man underwent a breathalyzer test, which showed 75 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath. The legal limit is 22.

He was driven to Larnaca traffic police HQ but as soon as they got there he started kicking the vehicle’s dashboard, causing damage.

While inside, the suspect allegedly head-butted an officer in the face.

The officer was taken to hospital where he was found to have a broken tooth.

Police told the court that the suspect had also been convicted in the past for causing injury, arson, carrying a knife, and malicious damage. He was released recently, police said.