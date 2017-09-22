Our View: Auditor-general’s behaviour in road spat indefensible

September 22nd, 2017

Our View: Auditor-general’s behaviour in road spat indefensible

THIS newspaper has for years argued against the construction of a highway from Paphos to Polis, because of the prohibitive cost that could in no way be justified by the small number of drivers using it. Original plans, maximised the cost by envisaging the creation of tunnels and bridges, but even after these were removed from the plans, the highway was still economically unviable, as the number of users it would serve could not justify the huge expense.

There was a much less costly and environmentally-friendly alternative to the building of a four-lane highway that would ruin the beautiful countryside – the improvement of the existing road by creating an extra lane in some stretches of the road to allow overtaking. The cost of such improvements would be affordable, reduce drive-time and preserve the scenic route, which was one of the pleasures of the drive from Paphos to Polis.

With elections on the horizon and the economy in better shape than it has been for years, President Anastasiades decided it was time to put the project back on the government agenda. The promise of building the highway was a vote-winner as none of his rival candidates would dare oppose it or question its viability for fear of alienating the area’s voters. Peculiarly, the government announced it would invite tenders for improvement to the existing road this year and in its 2018 budget, it would invite tenders for the building of a new road.

Concerned about the government’s profligacy, auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides decided to send a letter to finance minister Harris Georgiades asking for expenditure item on the Paphos-Polis road to be removed from the 2018 budget as it was unviable. He cited the 2014 law on Fiscal responsibility and sent the letter to the attorney-general as well, while advising Georgiades to carry out a re-examination of the project so that it could become viable.

Even though Michaelides’ evaluation  is correct he is once again overstepping the bounds of his constitutional authority, acting as if he is a higher power than the council of ministers. He is making a habit of behaving as the supreme authority of the country. A few months ago, he expressed his disapproval of renting office space, telling the government that it should be building its own premises on state land to house state services, as if it were his business.

Not content to try to block the executive’s decisions, Michaelides is now also telling the attorney-general how he should do his job. The letter claiming the road project was in violation of the law, was also sent to the AG, presumably to pressure him into taking action against the ‘law-breaking’ executive. It was fitting that the government responded to Michaelides by reminding him that under the constitution, the drafting and submission to the Council of Ministers of the state budget was the exclusive responsibility of the finance minister.

Who will put the auditor-general in his place for violating the constitution? His action is indefensible, even if it is for a good cause.

 

  • clergham

    It’s good that someone on the CMs editorial staff frets about constitutional niceties, whilst the looting continues

    If Harris is not going to be allowed to blow the whistle on this type of pork barrel expenditure, then I guess it will have to be left to the adults on Troika

  • Pullaard

    Arrogant he may be, overstepping the mark he may be, but his arrogance and long strides are the best thing to have happened to the honest law-abiding and taxpaying residents of Cyprus for half a century. Long may he reign.

    • Pc

      When the AG was actually uncovering corruption and waste, he was fine. Now it seems he is acting as the mouth piece of his DIKO friend to steer policy. Last time I checked, no-one elected him or voted for him so he needs to butt out.

  • Mike

    Sometimes it takes a lone voice in the wilderness to stand up for what is right, moral, ethical and just and against the overwhelming odds of snouts in the trough who will stop at nothing to discredit this man in order to remove him from any area of influence so the rest can continue fleecing the taxpayers of this land. Constitutional or not he has my vote and support.

  • hornet

    seems he is stepping on the toes of all those crooks who scam the taxpayer with corrupt civil servants and politicians for non viable unnecessary projects or charging the state exorbitant rents for unsuitable and in many cases illegal buildings…

    is he overstepping? perhaps but it is high time someone disrupted the cosy arrangements of all these crooks and the inactivity of other so called officials

  • MisterSamsung Galaxy

    Leave Michaelide’s alone.

  • Bilbo Bawbag

    I remember there used to be a road between Nottingham and Mansfield that had a third lane in the middle for overtaking.
    At certain points the road markings allowed traffic moving in one direction to overtake. Then the markings changed to allow the other side to overtake.
    What an absolute dangerous disaster this turned out to be.
    Can you just imagine what would happen here?

    ‘Oh it is so frustrating having to travel behind this stream of cars when the overtaking lane for the other side is empty’
    ‘Ah well … I will just have to bide my time until the markings change in my favour’

    Ha Ha … as if!

  • JS Gost

    The AG is entirely right. This highway does not even connect Polis to Paphos, the proposed route connects the A6 near Paphos airpoirt to Limni. As another commentator mentions, this is the site of the environmentally and commercial challenging golf courses being floated by one of the puppet masters of Cyprus who has had a ‘special’ relationship with every government for years. Not only is the proposed road unnecessary and affordable but realistic much more sensible alternatives have been suggested at significantly less cost. The road and the golf course seem to get much support from the media and many other fronts; is this Cyprus speaking or the usual suspects pulling strings from their dark and sinister lairs with only personal interest and greed as the only drivers ?

    • EGB

      I said generally, I believe entirely.

  • EGB

    Where do you get ‘our view’ from these days? Who is this ‘our’?

    You concede the man is right but criticise him for some reason I don’t actually quite get.

    • EGB

      Sorry JS Gost, I edited my comment before I saw you up voted it.

