A country of contrasts

I have been on the island for more than 10 years, as an immigrant. Have fallen in love with the island, from the first days I have come over. Amazing landscapes, friendly people, a large variety of delicious food, big variety of people from all the corners of the world. Everything for all the tastes, you can enjoy on Cyprus and all these aspects form a multicultural place, where Occident meets Orient, Europe meets Africa and Asia.

But there is one thing which comes to the eye of every citizen, no matter if is a resident or a simple tourist. The littering on the streets and fields of Cyprus. A shame which shouldn’t find its place on such a beautiful place.

This article is to bring awareness that we are not happy with what is happening on the island, and we want a quick change. We don’t want a change over the coming years, we want a change fast and soon, which should put an end to this dark side which is threatening the beauty of our island.

You can’t name a specific place. You just choose 1 square metre, in any residential area of the city and you will find everything you could ever imagine: abandoned electric appliances, cans, plastic bottles, lots of cigarette butts. And it seems that people got a habit it hiding them wherever they see a green place: on the surface of a plants’ pot, some stay at the surface, and most of them are between the pavements and the street, which gives the impression that someone used a primitive way of cleaning it, and just abandoned what he cleaned, in that place.

Another horrible place where the littering is hurting our eyes is on the highways. Have been many times the witness of people throwing plastic bottles/cans and other garbage, from the windows of their cars. Who are these people? Do they have any sign of respect and do they show any sign of education? We must stop this! Otherwise, we will be on the bottom edge of Europe. I have traveled the whole continent and couldn’t give you a similar situation like here, than Greece.

Please stop this ignorance! As it’s getting worse from day to day, nothing is improving. Someone who has a bigger influence in the political public space might put a word to change this situation. We all demand this. Fines should be applied with all those ignorant who are transforming our little paradise in an island of misery. We love what is beautiful and we are in need of a clean place/space. Our tourists, who are coming once over here, might not repeat it again and might remember this as a very negative aspect. And this rule should apply to all corners of the cities, not only on the main streets. Our tourists are not using only the sea-front hotels, they are spread all over the cities.

This is our future, this is our book of identity, and we can do more than we have currently done. As an immigrant, I tried many times to clean the street where I am located, but the next week, the street became full of litter again. I feel ashamed and disappointed in the same time that nobody seems to care and nobody takes any measures to stop this. Nobody will ever clean the streets or try to stop this misery which is spreading all over.

I hope my words will touch you as citizens and will do something to help my biggest wish: to be a proud citizen of a clean Cyprus.

A very disappointed citizen of Limassol