Man head-butts officer during Limassol arrest

September 24th, 2017 Cyprus 2 comments

Man head-butts officer during Limassol arrest

A man aged 35 in Limassol head-butted a police officer and resisted arrested during a routine patrol when they found a weapon and possible drugs on his person on Sunday.

They later found out that a warrant was pending against him in connection with a large amount of stolen property from an apartment in Limassol.

On his person, police said they found a knife with a nine-centimetre blade, two mobile phones and a mental container with what they said appeared to be a white crystalline substance inside.

When police tried to arrest him for the offences, he head-butted the officer, tried to escape but was subdued by other policemen.

The suspect was taken to CID Limassol where it was found that the warrant was pending. Police suspected he may be part of a gang from which three others have already been arrested, while a 5th, a woman is still being sought.

The policeman was taken to Limassol General Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Colin Evans

    What is a mental container??

    • Alex Theodorou

      lol…must be what they use for the drugs on “his” person…

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close