Man head-butts officer during Limassol arrest

A man aged 35 in Limassol head-butted a police officer and resisted arrested during a routine patrol when they found a weapon and possible drugs on his person on Sunday.

They later found out that a warrant was pending against him in connection with a large amount of stolen property from an apartment in Limassol.

On his person, police said they found a knife with a nine-centimetre blade, two mobile phones and a mental container with what they said appeared to be a white crystalline substance inside.

When police tried to arrest him for the offences, he head-butted the officer, tried to escape but was subdued by other policemen.

The suspect was taken to CID Limassol where it was found that the warrant was pending. Police suspected he may be part of a gang from which three others have already been arrested, while a 5th, a woman is still being sought.

The policeman was taken to Limassol General Hospital where he was treated and discharged.