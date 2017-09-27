Improved targeted care for autistic children

September 27th, 2017

Labour minister Zeta Emilianidou said the centre will aim to offer specialised services and support to families and the children

The cabinet on Wednesday gave the green light for a centre to fully assess and evaluate children with autism and to create independent homes for disabled people.

Speaking after a cabinet session, Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou said the operation of the evaluation centre for autistic children will aim to offer specialised services and support to families and the children themselves.

The centre will be housed at the Christos Stelios Ioannou Foundation, while a daycare centre for autistic children will also be created.

The centre will cost around €700,000 a year to run.

She also announced the creation of five to ten communal houses catering for people with disabilities where they can be offered all necessary services.

This, she explained, is a new scheme designed to integrate people with serious disabilities into assisted-living programmes and is particularly aimed at adults with special needs.

The cost of operating each house has been estimated at around €300,000, the minister said, adding that both schemes can be co-financed by the European Social fund.

  • Roger Thecabinboy

    it is a start but I hope the long term objective is to ensure full acceptance of people with Autism in our society, and not tucked out the way –

